The DeTomaso P72 has an Apollo Intensa Emozione Chassis and a Manual Transmission

Coming on the heels of the iconic brand’s 60th anniversary, the DeTomaso P72 takes inspiration from the collaboration between Alejandro DeTomaso, Carroll Shelby, and Peter Brock. In 1964, the three “conspired to build a car they felt could defeat the best in the world,” according to Brock. The end result was the DeTomaso P70, a prototype racecar with a DeTomaso chassis, a Shelby-built 289 cubic-inch Cobra V-8, and a tear-drop exterior penned by Brock himself. Given the size of the egos of the trio, however, the project was ultimately doomed and the car was later bodied by Ghia for the 1965 Turin Motor Show after the three parted company. However, neither Brock nor DeTomaso ever forgot about that original dream.

When the company was acquired by Norman Choi in 2014, Choi and his team of petrol-swilling lunatics and design fanatics took their time to better understand the history of the brand and how best to revive the nameplate. According to Choi, “We digested, we read, we studied. We learned more and more about Alejandro and the incredible achievements that he had attained. In reality, when most people hear the word DeTomaso, the only thing that comes to mind is the Pantera. This is a true icon and the most successful car of the brand. However, our approach is not solely product driven, it is driven by history and the brand.” As such, the Pantera nameplate that was thought to be returning is still in the ether and the P72 was birthed from Choi and company’s other project, the Apollo Intensa Emozione. But an Intensa Emozione clone, it very much is not.

In fact, from The Drive’s conversations with the DeTomaso team, the P72 is an altogether different species.