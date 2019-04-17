Texas Police Issues Prank Coloring Tickets to Help Bad Drivers Park Like God Intended
If you walk out to your car and find this under your windshield wiper, shame on you.
Police in the city of Southlake, Texas have issued a comical citation teasing a driver's poor parking job, and asked the city's denizens not to make it hand out more.
A member of the Southlake Police noticed a Ram pickup truck parked over the line between spots, spilling over into a handicap spot. They quickly printed a greyscale version of the department's badge with a caption making fun of the driver's parking job and left it under the Ram's windshield wiper, but not before taking a photo of the "ticket."
"We noticed you had a little trouble staying in the lines when you parked next to a handicapped space," reads the prank piece of paper, above an outline of the Southlake Police's logo. "Maybe if you practice coloring our patch and staying in the lines here, it could help you avoid citations in the future?"
The department shared photos of the ticket with the Southlake Department of Public Safety, which posted it to its Facebook page.
"We try to avoid snark and sass (we REALLY do), but sometimes our fair citizens make it hard," said the Southlake Police via the Department of Public Safety. "Please stay in the lines when you park ESPECIALLY if it's next to a handicapped spot or you might be the recipient of one of our new fliers."
"Be kind and drive kind and park kind! Let this graphic be an attention grabbing example so we don't have to end up going to FedEx [or] Kinko's and making like thousands of copies of these."
In the case of handicap spots, poor parking jobs are more than an inconvenience. Some people with handicap placards are incapable of walking far on their own, if at all, and encroaching on their designated spaces could make unloading passengers with disabilities difficult if not impossible.
