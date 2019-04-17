Texas Police Issues Prank Coloring Tickets to Help Bad Drivers Park Like God Intended

Police in the city of Southlake, Texas have issued a comical citation teasing a driver's poor parking job, and asked the city's denizens not to make it hand out more.

A member of the Southlake Police noticed a Ram pickup truck parked over the line between spots, spilling over into a handicap spot. They quickly printed a greyscale version of the department's badge with a caption making fun of the driver's parking job and left it under the Ram's windshield wiper, but not before taking a photo of the "ticket."

"We noticed you had a little trouble staying in the lines when you parked next to a handicapped space," reads the prank piece of paper, above an outline of the Southlake Police's logo. "Maybe if you practice coloring our patch and staying in the lines here, it could help you avoid citations in the future?"

The department shared photos of the ticket with the Southlake Department of Public Safety, which posted it to its Facebook page.