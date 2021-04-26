Watch a Rimac C_Two Prototype Nail a Quarter-Mile in 8.9 Seconds

Testing for the vehicle is still being completed, and the car in the clip is a pre-production car, one of five. In total, Rimac plans to produce just 150 of the vehicles, all of which were sold out within three weeks of it being released.

This wouldn't be an electric car post without range estimates, though, and the Rimac's 120 kWh battery pack will—according to Rimac—provide 400 miles of range. Not driven flat out, of course.

Full production of the C_two is set to begin soon, and the vehicle is coming to the United States according to a press release by the company back in 2019. That means they will eventually hit the streets here, so you can expect to see one at a Cars & Coffee event in some super-rich neighborhood soon. After all, the C_Two is expected to cost $2.1 million.

