Florida Dog Does Donuts in Mercury Sable After Accidentally Shifting Into Reverse

We can’t ever get enough of good ol' pups getting into mischief with automobiles, because who’s a good boy, right? A canine brought some excitement to a Port St. Lucie cul de sac in Florida after jumping into the driver's seat of a Mercury Sable left running while parked, only to knock it into reverse. The dog then performed a slow-going driving stunt show that consisted of reverse donuts for nearly an hour.

Witness Anne Sabol told reporters that she came out of or her house to a whole bunch of commotion, when she noticed a mid-2000s Sable driving erratically on the street in front of her house. At first, she thought it was a student driver who simply was in over his or her head.

"At first I thought I saw somebody backing up, but then they kept going, and I'm like, 'OK, what're they doing?'" Sabol told reporters at CNN’s affiliate, WPBF.