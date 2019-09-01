Excited Dog Takes Mercedes-Benz for Joyride, Rolls Into Wall After Shifting Car out of Park

A San Francisco couple recently had a ruff day when their dog accidentally knocked their 2001 Mercedes-Benz S430 into neutral, sending it into a retaining wall on their property in the Aptos neighborhood on Friday.

Local news affiliates report that the couple, Janie and Jim Black, parked their car on the shoulder momentarily while leaving their pup named Duke inside. During that time, Duke somehow got his leash caught up on the Benz’s gear shifter, causing it to shift into neutral, likely out of excitement to see his couple return. The car then slowly rolled down the sloped road and into a retaining wall at the foot of their driveway, knocking over trashcans, damaging the wall, and causing quite the scene.

When they went to assess the accident, Duke was just casually standing atop the front seats and appearing as if he’s sitting in the driver’s spot, with a big ‘ol smile, totally oblivious to his accidental wrongdoing. Because, who’s a good boy, right?