One-Off 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 S 'Millechiodi' Could Be World's Most Expensive Miura

The Lamborghini Miura is a downright legend in any form or variant. Not only did it introduce the mid-engine supercar template for all others to follow, but it’s also the car that made Lamborghini what it is today. Now, this recently surfaced, and incredibly rare, 1968 Miura P400 S “Millechiodi” shown on ClassicDriver could be the world's most unique (and expensive) Miura ever made.

The “Millechiodi” was built as a tribute car to the original Miura Jota, a one-off car built to higher specification at the direction of Lamborghini’s then chief engineer Bob Wallace. The Jota was a prototype made specifically to pitch the Miura as a contender in motorsport in the FIA’s “Appendix J” specification requirements at the time. Wallace extensively modified the Jota to weigh less than the standard Miura thanks to lightweight alloy panels, and he even massaged nearly another 100 horses out of the standard P400’s V-12.

After serving its purpose, the Jota was sold to a off to a wealthy Milan-based businessman by the name of Walter Ronchi. Ronchi then flipped the car to another private owner who sadly crashed the only Miura Jota in existence, and it burned to a crisp as a result of its accident.