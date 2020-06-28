If there was an automotive design equivalent of Mount Rushmore, you'd be sure to find the Lamborghini Miura front and center. Of course, there would be others—the Jaguar E-type springs to mind—but the original Raging Bull supercar is a star. In the time since its inception, the Miura has grown to be a massive collector's item, one that's still climbing higher on the One-Percenter market. If you need proof, there's a pristine example on Bring a Trailer right now, and that particular 1968 Miura P400 currently sports a high bid of $875,000.

This Miura was born in Italy in the spring of 1968 and 52 years later, it finds itself in British Colombia. According to the listing, the car underwent a two-year restoration that included a color change to a beautiful Verde Miura. It was originally painted in Lamborghini's Bianco shade of white before one of the previous owners had it painted red. Now, though, its paint is nice enough to match the rest of the car's absolutely stellar condition.