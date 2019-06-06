1956 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing Sells for a Satisfying $1,234,567

A total of 1,400 Gullwings were produced from 1954 through 1957, 300 of which were made in 1956. This particular example was a well-preserved steel body car finished in brautiful Graphite Gray. Its presentation and condition made the car a pristine example with the history to back it up. Auction lurkers shared their stories about having a Gullwing encounter during their lifetime, and a previous owner of the car even showed up in the comments to consider bringing it back into their life.

But remember, nostalgia is priceless, especially when you have a virtually unlimited supply of cash and love for cars.

At 1:56 p.m., a bid was placed on the 300SL by a user called "carlovers.” And it wasn't a small bit either. In fact, the bidding war on the Gullwing had swollen its value to $1,101,000 by this time.

Not to be outdone, another user, HlBlanton, stepped in just two minutes later and waved his metaphorical bid card.