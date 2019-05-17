Now Is Your Chance to Bid on a Ravishing 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing

A stunning 1956 Mercedes-Benz W198 300SL Gullwing is recently being auctioned on Bring a Trailer, and needless to say, we're highly encouraging you to empty your bank account, sell your house, snatch your kids' college fun, and hit the "bid now" button. Chances are, you'll be outbid anyway, but it's worth a shot.

The specific Gullwing in the limelight is chassis number 198.040.6500156 and it’s one of just 308 Gullwings produced that year. Over the course of the last two years, it’s been extensively restored and repainted to turn-key condition, where the winning buyer could literally hop-in and drive off and into the sunset with his or her newfound purchase.

The majority of the car’s originality was kept intact, including its repaint in the original factory Graphite Gray exterior hue (color code DB190). Its Light Gray (code DB955) leather interior also underwent a full restoration.