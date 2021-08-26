Buy This $1.4M Beater Mercedes 300SL Gullwing and Leave That Crappy Paint Alone

The Mercedes-Benz 300SL is a legend of the German automaker's past. At the time, a cutting-edge sports car and the fastest production car of the era, its dashing good looks and innovative gullwing doors helped cement its status in the annals of motoring history. Of course, with just 1,400 of the coupe model built, they're devastatingly rare and priced appropriately as a result. Thus, you won't be surprised to learn that this "beater" 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300SL is listed on eBay Motors for a cool $1.395 million.

According to the listing, the 1956 model was reportedly originally owned by one Roger M. Andrews, an assistant director that worked on films like Superman (1948) and the Batman and Robin tv series from 1949. After Andrews passed away, the car then spent 60 years in the custody of the Wolf family, where it received a red paint job over the original white. After racking up 92,000 miles, the car was purchased at auction in 2018 by Mercedes collector Sammy Rad. Rad removed the top coat of red paint to reveal what was left of the original white underneath, thus giving the car its unique patina seen today.