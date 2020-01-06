Rusty 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster Barn Find Sells for Staggering $800,000

There are crazy undertakings and then there’s this rusted-out 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster barn find that recently sold for an astonishing $800,000 by the folks at Beverly Hills Car Club. The buyer's identity wasn't disclosed, but it's safe to say that whoever it is, they're in for quite a restoration project.

The car was originally unearthed from a barn in an undisclosed location and is apparently one of just 256 ever built and one of just 101 produced in its light-blue color, which is code #354. The sale included documentation dating back to the car’s original bill of sale, the owner’s manual, and even a full stack of service records dating up to 1968 before it was reportedly shoved in a barn. According to its paperwork, it initially sold to its first owner on June 20, 1961.