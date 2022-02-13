For Sale: Juan Manuel Fangio’s Hallowed 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster

Every once in a great while, a legendary car comes up for auction and it sends a ripple through the collective hearts of enthusiasts everywhere. In this instance, it’s a 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster soon to cross the block for what will surely be a seven- (or maybe eight!) figure total when the hammer comes down. This is not just a vehicle but a tangible slice of history; it’s a car gifted to and driven by a legend.

After an incredible and impressive career during which he notched back-to-back world championships driving for Mercedes-Benz in 1954 and 1955, Juan Manuel Fangio was set to retire from F1 in 1958. To commemorate the occasion, the German automaker presented him with a gorgeous 1958 300 SL roadster finished in Metallic Light Blue over Crème. Before Fangio passed away in 1995, this specimen of a car was sent to Fangio's personal museum in his hometown of Balcarce, Argentina. In the next few weeks, the roadster will be up for auction through high-end firm RM Sotheby’s as a private sale, and it’s no exaggeration to say this has a fair shot at becoming the most expensive Mercedes-Benz 300 SL in the world.