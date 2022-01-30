Hagerty Predicts a $2M Japanese Classic Car in 2022 as Values Spike

"The Skyline is seen as the pinnacle of that era of car production in Japan," Wiley says. In fact, if you have one of these models in your garage right now and it's in great shape, hang on because you're about to have a wild ride. The next prediction on the list is that sales at online auctions will double again. There are already some pretty big online auction houses that are doing very well, like Hemmings, Bring a Trailer, and Collecting Cars. Some of the traditional companies like Mecum and Barrett-Jackson have boosted their online presence in the last few years. Seriously, John, is there room in the market for more auction houses? He says yes, and to expect to see more upstart companies to emerge. He's also confident they’ll succeed.

“There are a couple of online auction companies that started last year and they seem to have regrouped or are sort of deciding if they want to continue in this space,” Wiley says. “But I do think that the online options will continue to grow. Part of that is that it seems like the big auction companies have trouble fulfilling the supply of cars. So there are a lot of people that want to try to sell their vehicle on Bring a Trailer, for instance, but they get turned away for one reason another. That creates room for other online auction companies. All of the sites will continue to grow too.” He also believes the project car segment will stall, which set off all kinds of alarm bells in my head. The ‘ran-when-parked’ segment of the classic car market has been declining for some time, Wiley observes, and it doesn’t appear to be picking back up. Visions of half-finished pre-war and later classics filled my head. “There are some generational trends at work; aging baby boomers may be less inclined to take on a restoration that will carry into their 80s,” Wiley says. “And many younger enthusiasts are after vehicles they can use and enjoy with their families.”

Kristin Shaw

In the meantime, skilled restorers who take on comprehensive projects are retiring and leaving the industry faster than they're being replaced, Wiley notes. On top of that, shops are slowed down by the labor and parts shortages the industry is facing, which also increases costs. “The biggest factor is simple math,” Wiley says. “It's rather tricky to bring a rough car back to life without winding up financially underwater. As such, cars with minimal needs will continue to be the most sought after.” If that sounds as depressing to you as it did to me, Wiley points out that you can take solace in the fact that his predictions don't always come true. I asked him if he’s worried about that particular outcome for project cars, and he says no.