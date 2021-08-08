Rare 2012 Lexus LFA with 177 Miles Up for Auction

Back in 2005, Lexus debuted its LFA Concept at the North American International Auto Show with great fanfare. When it was finally released for model year 2011, it was a hand-built beauty with an uber-exclusive starting price of $375,000. Last December marked the 10th anniversary of the start of production of the LFA, and Lexus reported that used models of the car were going for an average of nearly $700,000. With the Nürburgring package, it might be even higher than that, as Barrett-Jackson sold one in 2018 at that rate. Collecting Cars is selling one example now that only has 177 miles on the clock, and it could go for even more. With five days to go as of this writing, the auction price is currently hovering closer to its original selling point.

Collecting Cars

Co-developed with Yamaha, the 4.8-liter V10 engine of the LFA has a distinctively musical exhaust note that out-sings the newer LC500, one of my favorite sports cars on the market. The naturally-aspirated V10 is paired with a six-speed Aisin automated manual transmission with paddle shifters and cranks out 560 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. In contrast, the $100K LC500’s 5.0-liter V8 is larger in displacement but produces fewer horsepower at 471. The biggest difference to distinguish the LFA is in its heft: it’s lightweight, with carbon fiber body panels on a carbon fiber tub. At 800 pounds lighter than the LC500, this thing can move.

Collecting Cars