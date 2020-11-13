Once-Odd Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing Now a Concours Contender After 100-Point Restoration

Before their average market value started circling around the $1.2 million mark, Mercedes-Benz 300SL "Gullwings" were just ordinary classic sports cars. They were used, maintained to a certain standard and sometimes crashed, only to then get fixed again using whatever parts the owner or a trusted mechanic could source. It's safe to say that isn't the case now, and this beautiful Horizon Blue example is proof of that having gone through an astonishing 100-point restoration.

When it comes to this particular 1957 300SL coupé finished in the standard silver grey, the files reveal an early history in France, followed by a boat ride across the water to the United Kingdom in 1981. What the paperwork fails to mention is who put the sealed-beam headlights and taillights from a 300SL Roadster on this previously crash-damaged Mercedes.

Now owned by a collector who's also a Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance judge, this fuel-injected, tubular frame design icon went through a rigorous restoration courtesy of vintage car specialist Thornley Kelham, makers of the limited edition Lancia Aurelia B20GT "Outlaws." The Pebble judge wanted his 300SL to be "perfect, period-correct, and finished in anything but silver." Thornley Kelham adds that while sourcing a large number of original parts that cost more than six figures on their own, the client also wished to do without the bumpers.