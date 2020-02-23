Mussolini-Owned 1930 Alfa Romeo 6C Unearthed, Headed for Full Restoration

Dictators can be gearheads, too, and they often use their power to obtain some of the world's most coveted autos. Former Italian ruler Benito Mussolini was no exception, as the fascist leader took delivery of this beautiful Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 SS race car in 1930. The car recently resurfaced and is being treated to a full overhaul by Thornley Kelham, a United Kingdom-based restoration shop, who will return it to its pre-war glory.

We’ll sidestep the entire Mussolini conversation and focus on the car, which is plenty newsworthy on its own. The Alfa was delivered new on Jan. 13, 1930 for a sum of 60,000 Lire. The math is a bit shaky because of post WWI exchange rates, but that was about $3,200 (roughly $50,000 today). After taking delivery, Mussolini entered the car in several races across Italy.

The Alfa 6C was historically successful in motorsport as 13 competed in the iconic Mille Miglia road race one year before Mussolini purchased his own, with one going on to win. Despite coachwork originally being completed by Stabilimenti Farina, that bodywork was later scrapped in favor of a streamlined racing body which has largely turned to ruin some 90 years later. However, the car's chassis, rear axle, and gearbox are all original. The search for a period-spec straight-six is now on.