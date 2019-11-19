2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Gets Semi-Autonomous Driving Tech, Redesigned Interior

Break out the Grappa and brace yourself, because Alfa Romeo is updating the Stelvio sport crossover for 2020. The Italian automaker's mass-market offering receives a bevy of high-class features ranging from updated semi-autonomous-driving tech to trick interior finishes, plus a lineup shuffle that includes new models for, oddly enough, fleet customers.

One of the most notable changes for the 2020 model year is a suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Alfa Romeo says the new equipment adds up to Level 2 capability on the SAE scale, which means that the driver can let the car control the accelerator, brake, and steering under very limited conditions. The system comes with lane keep assist, blind-spot monitors, active cruise control, traffic sign recognition, and more.