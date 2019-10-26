Never-Restored 1969 Lamborghini Miura P400 S Barn Find Sells for $1.6M at Auction

The results are in, and it appears that the Lamborghini Miura is still the most beloved Raging Bull on the planet. At RM Sotheby's London Sale earlier this week, a highly original Miura topped the auction charts, going under the hammer for $1.6 million.

This 1969 Lamborghini Miura P400 S is quite the barn find. According to RM Sotheby's, chassis number 4245 has only been with two owners, the second of whom drove it up until his death in 2015. It was stored in the owner's barn in Germany after his passing, where it remained until it was unearthed for sale this year. Mileage isn't specified, but the car is said to be well-preserved despite having never been restored. It still retains its original 3.9-liter V-12 engine and Giallo Flay (yellow) paint job over Skay Bleu (blue) interior, with minimal signs of wear thanks to its infrequent use.