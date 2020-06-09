Rare 1997 RUF CTR2 Sport With Mythical Backstory Is About to Sell for Big Bucks

Back in the mid-1990s, a Porsche 993 Turbo was one of the highest-performing cars money could buy. Even nuttier was RUF's take on the car, the CTR2, whose 520 horsepower were good for a top speed of 220 mph, making it the fastest production car on earth for several years. But even the CTR2 was overshadowed by one other road car, one also made by RUF—one called the CTR2 Sport.

The CTR2 and its rare Sport derivative have as much in common as you'd expect; both have stripped-out interiors, both have bodies made almost entirely from composite materials, and both share a 3.6-liter, twin-turbo flat-six related to the one that powered the Porsche 962. In the CTR2 Sport, however, this engine gained titanium connecting rods and a lightweight flywheel, allowing RUF to amp power up to 702 horse and 575 pound-feet of torque.