Recently Purchased Lamborghini Diablo Gets Crashed into Hedge
Man buys Diablo, man pushes gas, man crashes, man cries
There’s an old saying, “fools and their money are soon parted,” meaning a fool is likely to waste their fortunes on meaningless things. That same saying, though, can be applied to fools who purchase supercars with performance capabilities well-beyond their own. And indeed, the internet is replete with examples of clowns crashing, careening out of control, and helplessly watching their now twisted metal head off to the trash heap. The latest comes in the form of a Lamborghini Diablo making friends with an Australian hedge.
According to a post that originally popped up on a Facebook group called, “Australia Crash Investigation Unit”—which then spread to more mainstream outlets—the owner had recently purchased the now-historic Diablo Rosso Lamborghini Diablo from a Sydney dealership. The exact timing of the purchase isn’t known, though as the supercar was being pulled from the hedge and chunks of the bodywork began to fall off, the owner apparently began crying and hysterically saying, “It’s a new car, it’s a new car.”
Onlookers stated that the newly purchased Diablo had sped off through the suburban street but quickly lost control, jumped the embankment, and flew down the 15-foot ditch and into the brush along the road near Fowler Road in South Sydney. As to what caused the crash, whether driver error, a broken part, or some mysterious creature running into the street with the driver swerving to not hit it, that’s still under investigation. Both driver and passenger are said to have escaped the violent crash without serious injury. The Lamborghini, however, did not.
Based on the reporting, and the available pictures, the newly acquired Lamborghini Diablo was assessed to be a total write-off. Based on The Drive’s study of the photos, it’s easy to see that the front end, roof structure, suspension, rear quarter panels, and likely a number of internal pieces, including the naturally aspirated V-12 engine, were all completely destroyed in the crash.
A number of commenters on the original post on Facebook stated that the driver would’ve been better off purchasing driving lessons than wrecking the classic supercar. Some also expressed relief that no one, including pedestrians walking along the street, was injured in the wreck.
Though in the original reporting the poster said that the car was worth over $500,000, the current value of a great-running, numbers-matching, and sought after colored Lamborghini Diablo holds steady between $150,000 to $250,000. Only about 1,900 Lamborghini Diablos were ever built by Sant’Agata. Yet, for a manufacturer such as Lamborghini, that means that the Diablo isn’t as rare as some of its other models. That said, writing off a few hundred thousand dollars isn’t an easy pill to swallow for most.
As for fools and their supercars, that’s an ailment that’s likely to never be fully removed from society.
