Recently Purchased Lamborghini Diablo Gets Crashed into Hedge

Onlookers stated that the newly purchased Diablo had sped off through the suburban street but quickly lost control, jumped the embankment, and flew down the 15-foot ditch and into the brush along the road near Fowler Road in South Sydney. As to what caused the crash, whether driver error, a broken part, or some mysterious creature running into the street with the driver swerving to not hit it, that’s still under investigation. Both driver and passenger are said to have escaped the violent crash without serious injury. The Lamborghini, however, did not.

Based on the reporting, and the available pictures, the newly acquired Lamborghini Diablo was assessed to be a total write-off. Based on The Drive’s study of the photos, it’s easy to see that the front end, roof structure, suspension, rear quarter panels, and likely a number of internal pieces, including the naturally aspirated V-12 engine, were all completely destroyed in the crash.

A number of commenters on the original post on Facebook stated that the driver would’ve been better off purchasing driving lessons than wrecking the classic supercar. Some also expressed relief that no one, including pedestrians walking along the street, was injured in the wreck.

Though in the original reporting the poster said that the car was worth over $500,000, the current value of a great-running, numbers-matching, and sought after colored Lamborghini Diablo holds steady between $150,000 to $250,000. Only about 1,900 Lamborghini Diablos were ever built by Sant’Agata. Yet, for a manufacturer such as Lamborghini, that means that the Diablo isn’t as rare as some of its other models. That said, writing off a few hundred thousand dollars isn’t an easy pill to swallow for most.

As for fools and their supercars, that’s an ailment that’s likely to never be fully removed from society.