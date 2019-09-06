Lamborghini Huracan Torn in Two After Jeep T-Bones It on Mexican Highway

This one will certainly make you cringe: a short video clip surfaced on social media capturing the moment when a Lamborghini Huracan got t-boned by another vehicle traveling at highway speeds, leaving the expensive exotic in two pieces. According to multiple news reports out of Mexico, a closed-circuit surveillance camera at a police station in Jocotitlán off the Toluca-Atlacomulco Highway caught the moments leading up to the crash.

It begins with the Huracan, some sort of recent McLaren coupe, and a Chevrolet Tahoe PPV leaving a facility off the highway. As the Tahoe creeps out of the driveway with its lights on in what appears to be an attempt to provide an escort, the Huracan follows suit, but is unable to look up the roadway for oncoming traffic as the Tahoe is blocking his or her view. When it seems like the coast is clear, at least for the time being and in the frame of the security video, the Huracan seems to gun it for the center crossover and the opposite throughway.