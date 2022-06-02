YouTuber Tows 7,500 Pounds With a Lamborghini Huracan. Here’s How That Went

It doesn't always take a towing expert to spot a sketchy trailer setup. Whether it's a poorly loaded piece of machinery or something way over the tow vehicle's max capacity, there are some telltale signs that trouble is one swerve or pothole away. I'd say, then, that this Lamborghini Huracan towing other cars is a bad idea for lots of reasons.

The stunt was performed by YouTuber Alex Choi to get lots of clicks, and judging by the view counter, I'd say it worked. You might've seen some of his previous antics, which may or may not have involved the Tesla Model S jump in LA a few months back. Nevertheless, he's usually doing something inadvisable with high-dollar exotics.

First, I'll say that the Huracan LP610-4's custom receiver hitch actually looks fairly sturdy; I'm not so concerned with that. Choi claims it's fastened to the subframe in two different places, as well as secured to the chassis in about the same spot as the massive rear wing. It's a Class IV hitch, too, meaning it's rated for 14,000 pounds... assuming it's mounted to a vehicle that could safely pull that much. A seven-pin trailer plug has also been installed, which is wired to the Lambo's lights and a trailer brake.

What I am concerned with is the car's actual structure. Choi himself notes this and even includes a photo of the Huracan's bare architecture in his video. It's built on a hybrid chassis with eight connecting points between the car's core and its rear section, and something tells me they weren't meant to withstand the added weight or torsional strain of a loaded trailer.

This is why you usually see heavy loads being pulled by body-on-frame vehicles. There's lots more room for flexing, whether the truck is older and has an open c-channel frame or a hydro-formed, fully boxed one. Modern manufacturing processes have made the latter about as resilient with thinner walls than the old low-pressure, thicker steel frames. But this Lamborghini features neither of those and is very much susceptible to stress fractures, if not being ripped clean apart.

Of course, there are obvious dangers to the 5.2-liter V10, seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and the magnetic suspension. One thing Choi might have going for him, however, is that the Huracan should be able to handle quite a bit of downforce. Lamborghini doesn't mention any specific figures for how much squat that Super Trofeo Evo II rear wing produces, but it could indeed be more than the trailer tongue weight in these scenarios. It's hard to know for sure.

That brings us to the first trailer Choi hooked the Huracan up to, which the nice people at U-Haul definitely didn't want him to leave with. He worked around this by having a friend in a Ram come pick it up for him. Going off the materials on U-Haul's website, this tandem-axle trailer weighs 2,210 pounds empty and is capable of hauling 5,290 pounds. In theory, the Lamborghini Urus they tried loading onto it would've been good on weight had it not been too wide. Instead, Choi got his Audi RS6 Avant and filmed around town while shooting flames out the twin-turbo Huracan's exhaust.

Since we know the RS6 weighs right around 5,000 pounds empty, some quick napkin math tells me the combined trailer weight fell somewhere close to 7,500 pounds with two of Choi's friends in the Audi. That's...not great. Some full-size SUVs aren't even rated to pull that much, which provides plenty of cause for concern here.

After performing a few more tricks with a Toyota pickup and that same U-Haul trailer on a backroad, Choi sourced a wider trailer. It looks like a Futura Super Sport, which is actually lighter at 1,313 pounds. Its 81-inch deck width meant they could finally throw a Urus behind the Huracan, which presumably brought the load weight to about 6,160 pounds. The setup itself is actually less hazardous than when they pulled the Audi, but they only drove that around town. Choi stepped it up by towing the Urus on California highways, up and down hills, and through neighborhoods.

This is all to say that things could've gone wrong in a hurry. You can tell that Choi has at least some trailering knowledge, but it seems a bit off. For example, he tells the U-Haul worker that his Ford F-150 can tow 15,000 pounds; the most capable F-150 is really rated for 14,000 pounds. And unless Choi's pickup is a two-wheel-drive with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 and the Max Trailer Tow Package, it can't actually haul that much. It's all about the truck's specific spec.

I don't want to hype this stunt up as something everybody should try. They definitely shouldn't. And if you need me to tell you that, you might take a break from the internet. However, I am impressed that the Huracan didn't immediately grenade itself. A Lamborghini spokesperson declined to comment when I asked for the manufacturer's thoughts on the video, but it's safe to say nobody there wants customers doing this with their six-figure supercars either.