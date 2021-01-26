Lamborghini Huracan Driver Charged Over YouTube Video of 213-MPH Highway Run
He later admitted to police that his videos are "deceptively edited" to make the car seem faster than it is.
A Lamborghini Huracan owner is facing reckless driving charges after Indiana police received a tip about his speeding, which allegedly surpasses 200 miles per hour on occasion. The icing on the cake, of course, was that it got posted to YouTube before eventually being taken down. No matter, though, as he claims his videos are "deceptively edited" to make his car seem faster than it is.
Thirty-three-year-old Gabriel Sleiman, owner of Keep Swingin Garage, was formally charged by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office this week. The charges were introduced after Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionists reviewed the video and were able to determine that the Lamborghini Huracan was allegedly traveling at least 198 miles per hour while passing another car.
According to a local Fox affiliate, the video shows a black Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 stopping in the left lane of I-465 before rapidly accelerating past several other vehicles. The particular section that the video appeared in, near mile marker 9, has a speed limit of just 55 mph. At one point, the speedometer reportedly shows a readout of 213 mph—nearly four times the posted limit.
The video, which was uploaded on Nov. 18 and aptly titled "2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Naturally Aspirated (0-213MPH)," has since been deleted. However, there are several other videos showcasing Sleiman's Huracan on the channel it was originally posted on.
Sleiman also has an Instagram account that showcases many other speed limit violations on the "Mexico streets"—undoubtedly a treasure trove already plundered by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.
The IndyStar reports that Sleiman admitted to authorities that his Lamborghini was indeed the one featured in the video; however, he also claimed that his car could not reach speeds of 213 mph and that his videos were "deceptively edited" in a manner which would make his Huracan seem faster. For what it's worth, the factory top speed of a Huracan LP 610-4 Coupe is around 202 mph.
"This is where my passion is, you know?" said Sleiman in a 2017 interview. "Just making things go fast. I just like to floor it a lot."
Court records show Sleiman has been cited with 15 speed-related traffic violations since 2006 in the state of Indiana. What's more, if you search his name on YouTube, a clip from 1320 Video shows a black Honda Civic that looks an awful lot like his ripping down public roads. It's from six years ago, but the wheels, front bumper, intercooler and Nardo steering wheel all seem to match the car he posts about fairly often on Instagram.
Sleiman seems to be a good sport about everything, even thanking someone who hassled him over the reckless driving charge on Instagram. He is to appear in court at the end of April.
