Lamborghini Huracan Driver Charged Over YouTube Video of 213-MPH Highway Run

A Lamborghini Huracan owner is facing reckless driving charges after Indiana police received a tip about his speeding, which allegedly surpasses 200 miles per hour on occasion. The icing on the cake, of course, was that it got posted to YouTube before eventually being taken down. No matter, though, as he claims his videos are "deceptively edited" to make his car seem faster than it is. Thirty-three-year-old Gabriel Sleiman, owner of Keep Swingin Garage, was formally charged by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office this week. The charges were introduced after Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionists reviewed the video and were able to determine that the Lamborghini Huracan was allegedly traveling at least 198 miles per hour while passing another car.

@keepswingin via Instagram

According to a local Fox affiliate, the video shows a black Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 stopping in the left lane of I-465 before rapidly accelerating past several other vehicles. The particular section that the video appeared in, near mile marker 9, has a speed limit of just 55 mph. At one point, the speedometer reportedly shows a readout of 213 mph—nearly four times the posted limit. The video, which was uploaded on Nov. 18 and aptly titled "2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Naturally Aspirated (0-213MPH)," has since been deleted. However, there are several other videos showcasing Sleiman's Huracan on the channel it was originally posted on. Sleiman also has an Instagram account that showcases many other speed limit violations on the "Mexico streets"—undoubtedly a treasure trove already plundered by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.