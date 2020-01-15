GM Engineers Arrested Street Racing 2020 Corvette C8s Were Doing 100+ MPH: Report

Last week, a Kentucky State Police trooper arrested two GM engineers after spotting them street racing in a pair of new mid-engine C8 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingrays. What was missing at the time was perhaps the most important detail of them all. Just how fast were they going in their quest to test these near-production cars in the dumbest way possible? Thanks to local news outlet WNKY News, we have an answer: 120 mph and 100 mph

According to a police report obtained by WNKY, the KSP trooper saw a trio of shiny Corvettes turn onto Lover's Lane in Bowling Green just before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night—one red, one white, and one blue. How fitting. In the driver's seat of the red C8 Stingray sat 27-year-old Alexander Thim, a CAE engineer with seven years of history at GM, including involvement with the launch of the powerful C7 Z06. In the white 'Vette was electrical engineer Mark Derkatz, a 30-year-old Canadian national. The blue car was being driven by someone smart enough to stay out of trouble.

The trooper reportedly watched as Thim and Derkatz dropped the hammer, Thim accelerating all the way to 120 mph while Derkatz topped out at 100. Obviously, they both lost.