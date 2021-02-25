GM Wants to Get Rid of the C8 Corvette's Funky Center Console: Report

The C8's current central console puts a small wall between driver and passenger with its tall buttress acting as the physical barrier covered with buttons. As driver-oriented as it is, current GM design chief Michael Simcoe might not be a fan of this somewhat confusing switchgear assembly, as Mid Engine Corvette Forum co-founder John shared in Motor Trend's report.

The Chevrolet Corvette C8 is a big hit so far for GM , and while we wait for the more powerful Z06 as well as a possibly all-wheel-drive hybrid variant to emerge, Chevrolet is also busy coming up with a mid-cycle refresh for the 2023 model year Coupe and Convertible . According to Mid Engine Corvette Forum and as reported on the "MT Confidential" section of the April 2021 issue of Motor Trend, however, one crucial change may happen inside the cabin.

"The C8 Corvette’s somewhat fussy styling was already locked and loaded when Michael Simcoe took over at GM Design Chief. But sources in Detroit say the mid-cycle re-design Simcoe had originally planned for 2025 has been put on the back burner as GM pours money in its electrical vehicle program. However, inside say an interior redesign aimed at among other things fixing the array of button and switches cascading down the buttress on the right side of the center console has survived the bean counters. The redesigned interior will reportedly appear on 2023 C8s."

While definitely a conversation starter, the 2021 C8's central console is hardly an issue for those who like the idea of a mid-engine Corvette starting at under $60,000. In fact, with so many fans out there happy to take one as it is, it will be interesting to see what Simcoe's crew can come up with for 2023 instead of the current row of buttons and switches, especially given the limited budget dedicated to mid-cycle facelifts.

We've reached out to Chevrolet for comment and we will update this story when we hear back.

Still, with the report now out there, it's your turn to tell us your opinion below. Should the C8's central console keep looking like it still belonged to a front-engine sports car?