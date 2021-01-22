GM Isn’t Helping State Lotto Winner Find a C8 Corvette, But a Resolution May Be Close
A Georgia man who won a new Corvette on a scratch-off ticket ran into the same problems as the rest of us: sold-out allocations and dealer mark-ups.
Dennis Kahler found himself in a truly bizarre predicament when he won the grand prize on a Georgia Lottery Corvette and Cash scratch-off ticket: the cash was easy to get, but the brand new C8 Corvette wasn't. The state lottery's plan was to get the car through a dealership—not directly from General Motors. In fact, a GM representative told The Drive that the company didn't even know about the Georgia Lottery's giveaway.
Meanwhile, dealerships had either sold out of the cars for the near future or wanted a markup on top of the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette's MSRP, thus eating into some of the extra cash Kahler would take home. Fortunately, Kahler told The Drive that a dealership in Atlanta expressed interest in helping him get the car in a reasonable timeframe.
"I’m having a conference call tomorrow with Ellis Chevrolet in Atlanta," Kahler told The Drive. "They supposedly are willing to help get me one ordered in a timely manner. The lottery is also paying for the transport to my location covered trailer."
One of the most baffling things about Kahler's predicament is how bad it makes the dealerships who won't help get the lotto winner his prize—especially Five Star Chevrolet, who reportedly asked for a $10,000 mark-up. If Ellis Chevrolet can pull this off and locate an allocation for the C8, it's a huge PR win for them.
Any tale of dealerships behaving shadily tends to spread far and wide, as Kahler notes that he's been receiving lots of emails and messages about the issue. Salespeople at other dealerships have also chimed in on his initial Facebook post offering to help.
So far, General Motors hasn't been involved with the contest at all. While the company typically monitors media coverage of its products pretty closely, a company spokesperson claimed in an email response to The Drive that "GM was not aware of the Georgia Lottery’s contest."
"We’re directing people to the Georgia Lottery for questions at this point," the GM spokesperson wrote.
When asked to whether the company itself would step in and help Kahler find a Corvette allocation, the GM spokesperson couldn't say, but promised to let us know if anything changes.
The Drive reached out to the Georgia Lottery for their side of the story as well as an update on the status of Kahler's Corvette search, but did not receive a response at the time of this writing.
Fortunately, it sounds like GM may not need to step in at all, provided tomorrow's call with Ellis Chevrolet goes well. It's just further proof that sometimes the internet can be a force for good.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
-
RELATEDGeorgia Man Wins C8 Corvette In State Lotto, But Dealers Won't Give Him a CarThe Georgia Lottery has to source the new Corvette from somewhere, but unfortunately, the car itself is impossible to find without a mark-up.READ NOW
-
RELATEDDealers Are Guarding 2020 Chevrolet Corvettes With Markups as High as $25,000May I interest you in a six-figure Stingray?READ NOW
-
RELATEDNew Footage Shows How GM Developed the Mid-Engine Chevrolet Corvette C8It had only one shot to get it right after 67 years of being a front-engine icon.READ NOW
-
RELATEDGM Plans to Crack Down on Dealership Markups of the New GMC Hummer EVGeneral Motors plans on keeping its GMC dealers on a short leash to make sure they don't ruin the roll-out of its new electric supertruck.READ NOW
-
RELATED2020 Chevrolet Corvette Daily-Driven Review: An Exotic You Can Race Comfortably to CostcoBoomer-friendly. Millennial-approved.READ NOW