Georgia Man Wins C8 Corvette In State Lotto, But Dealers Won't Give Him a Car

The first-ever mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette is a hit, and it can be tough to find one for sale—even if you're the Georgia Lottery. Georgia resident Dennis Kahler thought he hit the jackpot when he won the grand prize on a scratch-off ticket: a new C8-generation Corvette valued at up to $107,000 and $250,000 in cash, per CorvetteBlogger. Unfortunately, he also won an extra headache: Actually finding a dealership who can sell him the Corvette. Kahler posted a photo of his winning Corvette and Cash ticket in the C8 Corvette Owners (And Friends) Facebook group, bemoaning the bizarre situation. "Just claimed this in December," Kahler wrote. "Now they cannot provide a dealer that has an allotment. They just thought I could go straight in and pick out a '21 C8. This is turning into a circus. Yes this is a true situation."

While the lottery provided a $107,000 budget for a new Corvette, they still have to source the car just like the rest of us: by going through a dealership, and unfortunately, no one thought to line up an allocation for the hot car before releasing the lotto tickets. With such high demand for the car, finding one in the state with an unsold C8 allocation at all is a tough chore. Kahler told CorvetteForum that he already picked out what he wanted: a Rapid Blue 2LT Z51, worth $80,465. In the end, he would get the car, the $250,000 in cash and the $26,535 that went unused from the Corvette budget.