C8 Corvette Owners Are Frustrated With Ugly Damage From the Car's Wide-Open Grilles

As such, it hasn't taken long for some cars to rack up a large amount of visible damage to the fronts of their condensers. Ron Harris posted a customer's C8 convertible (pictured above) that had racked up a concerning amount of pits in its condensers after just 689 miles in the C8 Corvette Owners (And Friends) Facebook group.

General Motors claims that the dinged-up fins won't affect the performance of the C8, telling Motor1, "What people are seeing is cosmetic. We have determined that it does not degrade the performance of the vehicle."

Even if that's the case, it's still an eyesore to many C8 owners—so much so that the subject of installing aftermarket radiator grill guards is a frequent topic of discussion.

"This forum needs a pinned post at the top regarding the available solutions," said Jake Spruill on Harris' Facebook thread.