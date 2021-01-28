Easy Ways to Significantly Drop Lap Times

More specifically, once you're consistent you can step up to fine-tuning: Trying out different lines, altering braking zones, and more, to start significantly shaving seconds. If you want to pick up some speed, before adding HP to you car, try thinking about these concepts as you drive.

When it comes to track driving, even sticking to "basic" techniques gives you a lot to remember. But mastering these is what leads to consistency in lap times. And with consistency comes real speed.

Peter Nelson is an author at Car Bibles, a coming-soon sister site to The Drive focusing on automotive adventures and DIY tips to help you get the most out of your car. That includes performance driving skills! Track days aren't exactly "cheap" compared to hobbies like walking or video games but if your car's in OK condition, this style of driving is more accessible than you might think. And none of the tips in this post specifically require expensive car upgrades. -- Andrew P. Collins, Car Bibles EIC

Some of these basic techniques are more basic than others. No, they don't name their children something that ends in -ayden and drink light beer; what I mean is, they're even more fundamental in further developing one's skills.

They're also quite easy to forget if you don't consciously practice them on track. I'm the number-one offender in this department. Even after tracking a ton over the years, I've had more than one driving instructor yell at me for not looking far enough ahead. Luckily, some of these basic skills complement each other, which definitely helps make learning them easier.

When you master following basic principles, consistency goes up and lap times go down.

Looking Ahead, Keeping Eyes Up

This one is absolutely crucial though very easy to forget. Sometimes on track, I'm so concerned with hitting an apex as closely as possible, or looking at the curb I'm about to jump, that I'm not looking down the track. Look where you want to go and your inputs will follow. Doing this can also be calming; I'm less scared of higher cornering speeds when I'm not looking directly at the tarmac right in front of me.

I've found that once I'm in fairly close proximity to an impending apex, my inputs are a lot smoother if I then move my eyes up and look for the next one. Keeping one's eyes up also helps catch the rear-end if it starts to step out, front-wheel or rear-wheel drive.

Using the Entire Track

You paid to use the entire track for the entire day, so use the entire track. Don't always try to cut the shortest line, but rather track out towards the edge, and use as much turning radius as you can to carry more speed through corners. This means trying to keep the steering wheel as straight as possible.

Though, depending upon the track, it's not always the safest method.

Luckily, a lot of tracks have curbing that is safe to roll onto, or a smooth transition from the edge of the track onto the grass or dirt. Though, not always. Sometimes to prevent people from going far off the circuit to cut a shorter line, tracks will install what are often referred to as gators. Also known as rumble strips, these make it not worth your while to roll onto. They'll jostle the hell out of you if you're riding on stiffer suspension and even slow you down.

On other tracks, the tarmac might not be in the best shape. If you put one wheel off, it could damage a tire, wheel, or suspension component. Or, upset the car enough to cause a spin.