2026 Ram 1500 Hemi V8 Review: Worse Than the Hurricane I6, But a Whole Lotta Noise

Do you hear that? That sound is a Hemi V8 firing up—and my neighborhood had to listen to it for a week. It’s not subtle, and it damn well makes sure you know that the Hemi is back.

The 2026 Ram 1500 marks the return of the V8 in the automaker’s full-size, light-duty pickup truck. It’s the same engine killed off a year ago in favor of a more modern and powerful inline-six that caused fans (and the Internet) to throw a tantrum collectively. This isn’t a new truck; it’s not even a new engine, but credit where credit is due, Ram made a business decision based on consumer feedback. And heck, the V8 is even louder now, too.

Joel Feder

The Basics

Nothing meaningful is new for the 2026 Ram 1500, including the V8. It’s the Hemi you knew and, collectively, apparently, loved. But the newness here, per se, is the fact that you can even buy one at all. And it’ll cost you.

The Ram 1500 remains the best-looking and most approachable full-size light-duty pickup for the money. The face isn’t nearly as blunt or as high as its competitors. It feels and looks more approachable, as it isn’t a chiseled brick of metal meant to look rough, tough, or compensate for anything. It’s elegant in upper trims and inoffensive in lower trims, like the Big Horn I tested. The only new bit on the 2026 model is the “Symbol of Protest” badge on the front fenders for Hemi-powered models. It’s even a line item on the actual window sticker. You can’t make this stuff up.

Joel Feder

The Ram 1500 has the nicest interior in the segment, and it’s not even close. There’s less cheap hard plastic in every trim than in the competition. Fit and finish is better than the competition. Functionality is either better than or tied with everyone else, given that you can actually see out of it far better than in the Silverado and Tundra, thanks to the seating position and the shape of the windshield.

Joel Feder

Driving the 2026 Ram 1500 V8

The available 5.7-liter Hemi V8 tested is rated at 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque and is paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system Ram calls e-torque. It’s being dubbed a Symbol of Protest, and there’s even a badge on the front fender to make sure everyone knows it.

An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard, as is rear-wheel drive, but most of these trucks will be kitted out with four-wheel drive and a two-speed transfer case for 4Lo.

For those keeping score, that output is meaningfully less than the 420 hp and 469 lb-ft of torque churned out by the 3.0-liter inline-six in standard output form, and a whole lot less than the 510 hp and 540 lb-ft of the high-output straight-six. Do people want power or noise? Don’t answer, I already know.

Joel Feder

What’s notable here is that every truck equipped with the V8 now comes standard with a performance exhaust system. The Hemi didn’t just return; Ram made sure everyone within earshot knew it with a loud bark. It’s kind of embarrassing and obnoxious, really. Each and every time the truck starts, the exhaust screams like a barbarian. On day one, it was cool and smile-inducing. By day three, it was tiring. And by day six, it was kind of embarrassing sitting in the school line with the truck cycling on and off over and over again.

The V8 drives just like it did before. Which is to say, there’s plenty of power as the revs climb, but it’s not instant like with the turbo-six, which spools rapidly and kicks hard with forward momentum. The truck with fewer cylinders under the hood is noticeably quicker. And it’s also quieter.

The Ram still delivers the most composed ride of any full-size half-ton pickup thanks to its coil springs in the rear. The soft yet controlled suspension eats of broken Midwest pavement in a way an F-150 or Silverado can only dream of. The steering is nicely weighted, though there’s no real feeling to be had. The ZF eight-speed automatic is a gem and, second only to maybe the 10-speed found in the Tundra, might snap off even quicker shifts.

Joel Feder

Quick Verdict

Ram listened to its customers and brought back the Hemi V8, despite eight cylinders no longer being America’s engine of choice in trucks.

It will cost you, though. Adding the V8 will set you back an additional $2,895 when ordering a 2026 Ram 1500, meaning a $1,695 premium for an engine with less power and worse fuel economy, but a whole lot more noise.

What are freedom noises worth to you? What do you care about in a pickup truck? The answer to these questions will lead you to whether the return of the Hemi V8 matters when buying a 2026 Ram 1500.

Ram provided The Drive with a seven-day loan of this vehicle for the purpose of writing this review.

2026 Ram 1500 Specs Base Price (Big Horn as-tested) $52,665 ($63,835) Powertrain 5.7-liter V8 | 8-speed automatic | four-wheel drive Horsepower 395 @ 5,600 rpm Torque 410 lb-ft @ 3,950 rpm Seating Capacity 5 Towing Capacity 11,320 pounds Payload Capacity 1,650 pounds Ground Clearance 8.7 inches Off-Road Angles 19.1° approach | 19.5° breakover | 20.5° departure EPA Fuel Economy 16 mpg city | 20 highway | 18 combined Score 8/10