Ram Brings Back Hemi V8, Calls It a ‘Symbol of Protest’

Ram surprised everybody by dropping the V8 from its half-ton truck lineup in 2024. The twin-turbo, 3.0-liter inline-six beats the Hemi in almost every performance metric, but public outcry proved that isn’t what matters to truck buyers. That’s undeniably why Ram is bringing back the 5.7-liter Hemi for 2026, and with every thumping V8 comes a loud performance exhaust. It’s a move.

The engine will be virtually identical to the previously phased-out Hemi. Combined with the mild-hybrid eTorque system—which is mandatory equipment, by the way. It makes 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque. That’s less than the standard output Hurricane’s 420 hp and 469 lb-ft of torque, and it’s significantly less than the high output model’s 510 hp and 540 lb-ft. To that, Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis says, “So what? It’s what the people want.”

“Everyone makes mistakes, but how you handle it defines you,” Kuniskis said. “Ram screwed up when we dropped the Hemi. We own it and we fixed it.”

Despite what most internet commenters might think, the Hemi’s reintroduction couldn’t happen overnight. Ram was supposedly quoted an 18-month wait time by suppliers when it began the process, but now, the plan is to start delivering V8-powered 1500s again this summer. Orders are open now.

You can spec a Hemi V8 on the following Ram 1500 trims: Tradesman, Big Horn, Express, Warlock, Laramie, Rebel, Limited, and Longhorn. It’s a $2,895 option on Tradesman through Big Horn models, a $1,200 option on Laramie and Rebel, and a no-cost option on Limited and Longhorn, as those last two come standard with the high-output Hurricane. Of course, you shouldn’t have to pay more for the 5.7-liter since it’s down 115 hp and 130 lb-ft of torque to the H.O. 3.0-liter.

The Baja-blasting RHO and ultra-lux Tungsten models remain high-output Hurricane-only trucks.

Notably, every Hemi-powered Ram 1500 will wear a new “Symbol of Protest” badge on the exterior. Yes, that’s really what it’s called. It’s Ram we’re talking about here.

“Data be damned—we raise our flag and let the Hemi ring free again!” Kuniskis closed.

