Dealer Leak Claims Hemi V8 Ram 1500 and More Powerful TRX Coming Next Year

A leaked email that purportedly summarizes a recent Stellantis US dealer meeting suggests that Hemi lovers will get another crack at V8-powered Ram 1500s. And if it proves to be true, we’re not just getting the standard 5.7-liter—oh no, we’ll also be getting a 6.4-liter V8 in the half-ton truck, plus the return of the TRX with even more power. It almost sounds too good to be true, right?

Here’s a transcription of the relevant bullet points that appear in the alleged dealer email, which appears there only as a screenshot.

RAM

5.7L HEMI will be back in 1500s

Express and Warlock packages in DT Body Style

TRX is coming back with more power

RAM REV is being delayed, Ramcharger 1500 moving up

6.4L Will come available in 1500 trim levels

Night Edition and Warlock HDs

Power Wagon Diesel

The email also includes product information about Jeep, Dodge, and Chrysler, though some parts are cut off and thus incomplete. Notably, it indicates that there will be an additional run of Wrangler 392s, and that the Durango’s end is finally nigh—maybe for real, this time? And while no timeline is provided in the email, the inclusion of the Jeep Recon launch in Q4 suggests that it refers to 2025, but given Ram’s delays in getting its new 1500 lineup out the door, we wouldn’t expect anything here to be implemented before the 2026 model year. In practical terms, that could be just months from now, or it could be as late as next year.

Not only would this mark the return of a 5.7-liter Hemi to the Ram 1500 lineup, but it’s the first indication that the 6.4-liter is destined for anything but a Ram HD model where it can be found currently. An updated TRX is potentially interesting, but even if it does make more power than the old 707-horsepower truck, it’s going to struggle against anything with electric motors. Speaking of which, we already knew about the Ram REV and Ramcharger situation, but it lends a bit more credibility to this report.

Ram

Admittedly, the source is a bit thin. While the content of the screenshot checks out superficially, we have no way to verify its authenticity, least of all with Stellantis. Its employees have been coy about the return of a V8-powered anything, but as we’ve continued reading between the lines, we’ve managed to get a sense for just how the V8 could make its way back to showrooms after being unceremoniously dropped by former Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares.

While the details are sparse, these all dovetail nicely with what we’ve been hearing from Stellantis executives so far this year. Dodge CEO Matt McAlear did everything but tell us that it’s exceedingly difficult to build a business case for a V8 in today’s climate. With trucks clamoring for ever-larger pieces of manufacturing investment, the reality is that we’re far more likely to see new eight-cylinder options if they can be justified at Ram. With trucks leading the way on V8s, it becomes more likely that we’ll see them throughout the Stellantis portfolio. And let’s not forget that Ram always has the “Classic” gun in its holster. In other words, just because Ram intends to build V8 trucks, doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be the new one. Food for thought.

Got a tip? Send it in: tips@thedrive.com