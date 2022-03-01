Stellantis CEO Vows to Fight Climate Change But Hates Ditching Gasoline

In what can only be described as an onslaught of Stellantis news, the auto group announced Tuesday that it has a new strategic plan that will reposition it as an "industry champion" on climate change. Sounds familiar, I know. Don't worry—CEO Carlos Tavares still really dislikes having to make electric cars, and the fate of the internal combustion engine at Stellantis is now in the hands of U.S. regulators.

The announcement included a speech by Tavares where he explained, "Stellantis will be the industry champion in climate change mitigation, becoming carbon net-zero by 2038, with a 50 percent reduction by 2030. Taking a leadership role in decarbonization, as well as a decisive step forward in the circular economy, is our contribution to a sustainable future."

What that means in real terms is that 100 percent of Stellantis' sales in Europe and 50 percent of its U.S. sales will be battery electric vehicles (and specifically battery electric vehicles, per Tavares' speech) by 2030. Over the 14 brands Stellantis is made up of, it's promising more than 75 new BEVs and to sell more than five million battery-powered vehicles by the end of the decade.

But it's not going to give up on internal combustion until it's forced to. Answering a question about a possible plant closure in China, Tavares said that it came from a place of environmental logistics, saying that Stellantis' pursuit of carbon net-zero by 2038 was "by far the number one, in terms of committing to such an early date for being carbon neutral."

He added, "I think it makes total sense to accelerate fixing the global warming issue, and that's where we feel good about it because it's ethical, it's very ethical. It's not driven by regulations. It's not driven by top-down decisions. It's just driven by bottom-up ethical behavior of our people, ethical behavior of our top leadership team."