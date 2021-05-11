British Man Builds a Road-Legal Power Wheels and Drives It Literally Everywhere

Due to a variety of reasons, from physical size to emotional maturity, children aren't allowed to drive full-sized automobiles until reaching an appropriate age. To tide them over, companies build little ride-on kids cars—everything from cheap Power Wheels to $70,000 miniature Bugattis. Of course, this doesn't stop adults from enjoying what are essentially tiny electric cars too. An Englishman named James is one such enthusiast, who has gone so far as to build one that's actually road legal over in England.

James recently handed the miniature car—ok, it's not technically a Power Wheels but a souped-up RiiRoo Super Sport XL—over to Car Throttle, who was more than willing to put the car through its paces on British roads. It's fully equipped with all the basics you'd expect in a road car: real pneumatic tires, headlights, indicators, and brake lights are all present and accounted for. Doors? Got 'em. Turbo button? Check. Seat belts? Sorta.