Elon Musk Wins 'Pedo Guy' Defamation Lawsuit, Not Liable for Damages

After a four-day trial in Los Angeles, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has prevailed in a defamation lawsuit brought by British cave diver Vernon Unsworth after Musk called him a "pedo guy" on Twitter last year. The eight-member jury decided that Musk didn't defame Unsworth and rejected his $190 million claim, handing Musk a definitive victory and prompting him to tell reporters that his "faith in humanity is restored."

The fight traces back to July 2018, after worldwide media attention focused on the plight of a boys soccer team in Thailand that went exploring in a local cave system and became trapped deep underground by rising floodwaters. Amid offers of international aid to coordinate a rescue effort, Musk briefly grabbed the spotlight by claiming that his engineers were hard at work on a miniature submarine to carry the team out one by one. The effort ultimately went nowhere despite Musk showing up in Thailand with the craft late in the game, and it was criticized by some involved in the actual rescue as a publicity stunt—including Unsworth, who was one of the first foreigners on scene and provided crucial information about the cave system to authorities.

As the actual rescue was underway using highly trained divers, he 64-year-old went on TV to lambast Musk for grandstanding while lives were at stake and to stick the sub "where it hurts." In response, Musk tweeted a rebuttal that ended with "Sorry pedo guy, you really did ask for it." In a later email to a Buzzfeed reporter, he further suggested Unsworth was a rapist who originally moved to Thailand to marry a child bride.