Did You Know Dax Shepard Drives a 700-HP 1994 Buick Roadmaster Station Wagon?

Actor Dax Shepard has a taste for cars far outside the norm for Hollywood's elite. Shepard stopped by Conan this week for a chat with eponymous host Conan O'Brien to promote his TV show Bless This Mess and his wife Kristen Bell's work in Frozen 2, but the conversation soon got sidetracked when Conan asked him about his hot-rodded 1994 Buick Roadmaster station wagon.

As Conan points out in the clip, most people of sudden means will splurge on a supercar—a McLaren GT, say, or a Ferrari F8 Tributo—while Shepard decided to dump a bunch of money into the last great domestic wagon. Shepard sounds exceedingly proud when he describes it as the "high-water mark for station wagons in American history" and details the 700-horsepower, 6.2-liter supercharged Chevy LSA crate engine he swapped in lieu of the standard 260-horsepower 5.7-liter LT1 V-8. It's also got a custom coilover suspension, anti-roll bars, Wilwood brakes, and BBS wheels.