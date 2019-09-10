These Charger/Magnum Mashups Are Proof That the World Needs a Charger Hellcat Wagon

The only downside is that it doesn't come with an engine swap to upgrade it to a present-day Hellcat drivetrain. Some owners are taking that matter into their own hands, though, such as Will Arwady . Arwady swapped his Magnum's front end for that of a 2015 Hellcat Charger.

While Arwady still has the 6.1-liter SRT Hemi V-8 that came in his Magnum, for now, he told Allpar that he plans to add the more powerful 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat Hemi V-8 engine soon enough. You shouldn't have all show with inadequate go, after all.

If you spend all day wondering how to destroy more tires, you have to appreciate a good wagon. You can completely shred all four tires on the car, and you'll have more than enough space to take them home in the back when you're done! The old Magnum packed 27.2 cubic feet of obliterated tire space behind the second row of passengers, so it was perfect! You can't do that in a Dodge Journey because the transmission in that pile would probably blow up before you're done, thus leaving you stranded, where you will most certainly die of starvation and be eaten by buzzards before anyone can reach your remote burnout pad of choice.

So, it's hard not to wonder what could have been if Dodge would have kept the Magnum around instead, updating it throughout the years. Would we have had the Hellcat-powered wagon of our wildest, burnout-ripping dreams? Probably.