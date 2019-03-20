Could This Be the Upcoming Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody Cruising Around Detroit?
The choice of camo and several other characteristics are really throwing us off, but there's no denying those wider fenders.
A video uploaded to Instagram on Tuesday appears to show a camouflaged Dodge Charger Hellcat with wider-than-normal fenders, leading everyone to believe that it could be the vastly rumored Widebody variant of the four-door muscle car. Speculation has grown since Dodge revealed the Challenger Hellcat Widebody last year, but has remained mum on its sedan counterpart.
According to the video, the Charger was witnessed cruising through the intersection of Telegraph and 11 Mile Road in Detroit, and considering the Motor City and its suburbs are prime mule-spotting territory, the claim is believable. However, the poster claims that the vehicle didn't feature the kind of manufacturer license plates test mules are usually equipped with, once again throwing us off regarding the provenance of the car. Instead, the caption claims it featured traditional passenger vehicle plates from the State of Florida. Lastly, the camouflage's unorthodox design also raises a few eyebrows, but it's possible that Dodge may simply be trying out a new eye- and camera-confusing wrap to dissuade enthusiasts.
"Well this kinda caught me off guard today at work...a few days ago I saw a possible hellcat charger widebody leaked images online (which I thought was fake) until now this came out of nowhere on Telegraph and 11 Mile," read the Instagram post. "However no manufacturer plate, instead it had a Florida plate and nothing suggesting its some sort of test mule. And..I don't know seems kinda odd."
If we focus on strictly the facts, there are more chances of this being someone's modified Charger Hellcat than a pre-production test mule. Of course, there's always the possibility that Dodge is playing a joke on us and they're out there testing the upcoming Widebody all will-nilly around Detroit.
What do you think?
