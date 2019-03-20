Could This Be the Upcoming Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody Cruising Around Detroit?

A video uploaded to Instagram on Tuesday appears to show a camouflaged Dodge Charger Hellcat with wider-than-normal fenders, leading everyone to believe that it could be the vastly rumored Widebody variant of the four-door muscle car. Speculation has grown since Dodge revealed the Challenger Hellcat Widebody last year, but has remained mum on its sedan counterpart.

According to the video, the Charger was witnessed cruising through the intersection of Telegraph and 11 Mile Road in Detroit, and considering the Motor City and its suburbs are prime mule-spotting territory, the claim is believable. However, the poster claims that the vehicle didn't feature the kind of manufacturer license plates test mules are usually equipped with, once again throwing us off regarding the provenance of the car. Instead, the caption claims it featured traditional passenger vehicle plates from the State of Florida. Lastly, the camouflage's unorthodox design also raises a few eyebrows, but it's possible that Dodge may simply be trying out a new eye- and camera-confusing wrap to dissuade enthusiasts.