This Volvo 740 Wagon With a 400-HP Mercedes V12 Is a Legit Flying Brick in the Making

Groenendijk's goal, for now, is to get the car driving on the road, presumably to enjoy the dissonance of a Lamborghini-worthy noise emanating from a linguistician-worthy vehicle. Down the road, he has fantasies of upgrading it to a manual box, and if possible, a 7.3-liter stroker crank, provided he can get his hands on one.

"Long-term goals would involve maybe a manual transmission, and if I can find it for mortal money, put in a longer-stroke crank to make it 7.3 liters," Groenendijk explained. "Brabus made a few back in the day, and so did AMG. They made a few 7.0-liter and 7.3-liter cars in the '90s, but those are very rare. Probably have to make one myself."

Those interested in following Groenendijk's build can do so via its dedicated thread on Volvo forum Turbo Bricks, or through his Instagram @shgroenendijk, where he'll post updates as they occur. Like so many projects, the V12 Volvo has been delayed by the outbreak of COVID-19, though he still hopes it'll be ready to screech down the streets sometime next year.