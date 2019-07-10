Connecticut Man Has 2019 Buick Enclave Wrapped in Faux-Wood to Replace Classic Roadmaster

"Woodie" wagons were once a major staple in the American motoring scene, mainly in the 1940s and '50s but even into the '90s. But they’ve since been phased out, not just from major regulation changes but also because they simply went out of style. One Connecticut news anchor, however, still believes that woodies can make a comeback.

Dennis House of CBS affiliate WFSB is a noted car buff and lover of retro woodies, so much in fact that he festooned his newly purchased 2019 Buick Enclave with faux-wood paneling as a replacement for his classic B-Body Roadmaster.

No, Buick doesn’t exactly offer wood paneling on any of its vehicles from the factory or dealer as it did back in the good ol' Baby Boomer days, but that didn’t stop House from fulfilling his desires. In an interview with GMAuthority back in May, House told the outlet that he asked his local dealer, Scranton Motors, to apply vinyl graphics. Of course, the dealer found a way to make it happen for one of its most esteemed customers.