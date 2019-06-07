You Can Buy This Rare 1993 Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon 1/25 Scale Model for $1,000

Are you a diehard B-Platform Buick Roadmaster wagon fan? You're in luck, because an incredibly rare, resin diecast model of a 1993 Buick Roadmaster Estate is currently up for grabs on eBay. We must warn you, it's not cheap, but given its quality finish and the fact that it's a discontinued model makes the $1,000 asking price easier to swallow.

The neat little model is built out of a discontinued Modelhaus do-it-yourself builder kit, and has been apparently been painted with a base coat of Dark Cherry Metallic exterior, which is factory code #77, a layer of clear coat, and then “highly polished” for an almost mirror-like shine.

According to the listing, the model is so detailed that it comes with a vintage California “blue” license plates, a spring-loaded steel antenna, both exterior mirrors, a full interior with a turn signal stalk and shift levers, and even white-wall tires. The seller, who supposedly builds and restores these models with great attention to detail, even made sure to replicate the rubber weather stripping all around the windows.

Sounds similar to some of the other diecast models out there, but this particular example is a resin model, which typically means that none of the doors, trunk, or hood can open. This makes it considerably different than the more traditional metal diecast models, which more often than not can pop the hood, open the doors, trunk, or offer other moving elements. Sadly, you won't be able to pop the hood on this one to see if the builder replicated the Roadmaster's L03 or LT1 V8.

However, it appears that the front and rear windows are open so you can get a clearer look at the interior.

All these details considered, and taking into consideration its scale, is all of this worth the seller’s asking price?