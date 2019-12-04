Buick Switching to Crossover-Exclusive Lineup in US After Axing Regal Models

The Buick Regal is reportedly dead in the U.S. and sadly, that includes the Regal TourX, a car that enthusiasts clamored for in protest of the disappearance of wagons from the American market, but few actually bought.

The word comes in after Motor Authority spoke to Buick and GMC’s communications head honcho, Stuart Fowle, who said that the Regal will be discontinued after the 2020 model year. The Regal lineup joins the now-defunct LaCrosse sedan and Cascada convertible, meaning the only models left in Buick's U.S. lineup are crossovers—the Encore, Enclave, Envision, and new Encore GX.

"Buick continues to be ahead of the consumer shift toward SUVs. In fact, nearly 90 percent of Buick sales to date this year have been crossovers," Fowle told the outlet. "Although the Regal will no longer be offered in the U.S. and Canada, it will be sold in China where demand for sedans remains significant."