This Wild Quadruple V8 1981 Buick Wagonmaster Is Up for Grabs

When Gary Runyon was 16, he frequently visited Raceway Park (now Lucas Oil Raceway) in Indianapolis, absorbing racecar culture. On several occasions, he saw a fantastic slingshot dragster with four Buick Nailhead 401 CI V8 engines displayed in a glass-sided trailer in the staging area. The teen thought it was one of the coolest things he’d ever seen.

Later, Runyon became a renowned car collector and once mentioned to a friend that he’d give anything to own the car that fueled his childhood dreams. The friend picked up the scent and found the dragster in California, but the owner didn’t want to sell. For some reason, the owner soon had a change of heart and allowed Runyon to purchase it. After years of enjoyment, the collector is giving someone else a chance to own it and it’s scheduled for auction in Kissimmee, Florida through Mecum Auctions in a few weeks.