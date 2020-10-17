Michigan Militia Suspects In Alleged Whitmer Kidnapping Plot Trained With A PT Cruiser

The news deluge of the past few weeks has been a lot to deal with, but unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re aware of last week’s alleged plot by militia members to kidnap and kill the Michigan's Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer. This wasn’t just some misguided act of incel patriotism. No, authorities say this was a planned attack, categorized by the FBI as domestic terrorism. But the vehicle they apparently used to train for the plot will make you stop and say: Wait, what?

Grand Rapids' FOX17 has more details on the case today, one in which 14 people so far have been arrested and charged with crimes including terrorism, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and more. Several of them face up to life in prison if convicted.

Law enforcement officials have described the suspects as members of “an anti-government, anti-law enforcement militia group" who allegedly plotted to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home. Whitmer's restrictions on the state over the coronavirus pandemic have drawn sharp criticism from conservative voters, Republican lawmakers and President Donald Trump himself.

Documents and videos from the US Attorney's office reveal text messages used to plan the plot, hand-drawn maps, surveillance photos of Whitmer's properties, plans for getaway vehicles, and in one case, video of some kind of "dry run" in... a Chrysler PT Cruiser: