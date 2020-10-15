This 2005 Saleen S7 Twin Turbo Can Get You to 248 MPH for Just $799,990

Being a 2005 Twin Turbo example, this particular unit is powered by a twin-turbo 7.0-liter Ford Windsor small-block V8 putting down 750 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque. 750 ponies may have become fairly standard supercar fare in recent years, but back when this Saleen was new, it placed the American-made exotic firmly in hypercar territory with a manufacturer-claimed top speed of 248 mph. Despite the mountain of power and speed, the S7 came exclusively with rear-wheel drive and a six-speed manual transmission. 2005 may not have actually been that long ago, but it was certainly a very different time.

According to the Cars.com listing, this black-on-gray example shows just 468 miles on the odometer and comes with Steve Saleen's signature on the driver's door and a center console production badge that marks this one out as the 54th S7 ever made.

What do you reckon is the better buy? This, or 13 C8 Corvettes?