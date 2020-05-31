There's an 800-HP, Twin-Turbo Buick V6 That Needs a New Home

The turbocharged, 3.8-liter Buick V6 is legendary, and for good reason. Even those with "no replacement for displacement" tattooed on their bicep have respect for the boosted six-pot. That's because it embarrassed engines that were bigger and louder during its heyday in the Grand National and GNX, touting 276 horsepower in its most potent form. Back then, that was more than impressive, but now, it's dwarfed by V6 pony cars and even the 310-hp Buick Enclave SUV. No matter, though, because there's an 800-hp, all-aluminum example of the engine up for sale on Phoenix's Craigslist.

Let's just hope you have $18,000 to spend on it.

For starters, this engine wasn't built by just anyone. As Hagerty points out, Duttweiler Performance and TA Performance teamed up to construct the power plant, which was once fitted in the current seller's sand buggy. TA is known for tuning Buick engines as well as its development of aluminum heads and blocks—as you can see, some of its best work is on display here. There are also improvements to the engine's cooling system, which contribute to its overall improved capacity for handling big power.