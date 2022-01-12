The Best Way to Make Big Power on a Junkyard Buick V6: Nitrous or Boost?

When it comes to modifying an engine, there's plenty of different ways to make power. One can stick to the naturally aspirated methods, or turn to adding boost or nitrous oxide. Richard Holdener decided to investigate the latter, trialing both nitrous and a supercharger on his Buick 3800 V6 with the benefit of an engine dyno for accurate measurement.

The engine in question is a 3.8-liter Buick L67 Series II V6, originally supercharged from the factory. Previously, Holdener had converted the engine to a naturally-aspirated setup running E85, with a cam swap and tube headers netting 247 horsepower at the crank, and 241 lb-ft of torque. As an L67 motor, it features slightly lower compression than the naturally-aspirated versions, down from 9.4:1 to 8.5:1 in the supercharged application.

Holdener then set about hooking up nitrous, first testing it out with a nozzle loosely pipe-clamped in place in front of the throttle body, netting 343 horsepower. Properly mounting the nozzle into a tapped hole in the throttle body improved things further, and the engine delivered 351 horsepower and 372 lb-ft of torque when the nitrous was flowing.