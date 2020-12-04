Watch a $163 eBay Knock-Off Turbo Get Torture-Tested on a Bunch of Popular Engine Builds

It's a pleasingly wide variety of enthusiast engines, ranging from the 2.4-liter Honda to the 7.4-liter 454. It could have been a bit more responsive on the small 2.4-liter engine, and he probably would have remedied that with a different, smaller turbo, but the fact that it worked really shows its versatility.

Likewise, backpressure—where there's more exhaust pressure flowing into the turbo than there is boost flowing out—was an issue on the larger engines. This is a sign that you should typically upgrade to a larger turbo for what you want to do—or in the case of the Chevy 454 test, Holdener's cue to add a second GT45 clone to the test. That's right: twin-turbos.

Holdener notes in the video that multiplying the naturally aspirated power output of an engine by the pressure ratio of the turbo, it should give you a good idea The 300-horsepower K24, for example, should have around 600 horsepower when you throw 14.7 pounds of boost into the formula. The real-life build tested in the video made 585 hp, which checks out. A turbo like this where this simple math exercise works out horsepower results is said to "follow the formula."

"If it's following the formula, you know that things are working the way that they should—that the turbo's fairly efficient, that the combination's working, that your tune is fairly spot on, that all that stuff is working," Holdener explained.

None of the tests were on pump gas, but rather, they were tested with E85 or race gas. He doesn't add too-crazy amounts of boost in these tests considering that some engines had older stock blocks, but he gets results. The wildest result, of course, was the twin-turbo 454, with 1,039 hp and 1,028 lb-ft of torque at 16.5 psi of boost.

Holdener's test turbos came from an eBay store called DNA Motoring and another store called CXRacing (which also sells on eBay, if you're curious), but he said that cheap GT45 knock-offs can be found all over eBay and Amazon. When the real version from Garrett typically costs over $2,000, this $163 eBay special is an incredible value.

