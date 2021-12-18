Tuning Your Car to Run E85 Could Be Easier Than You Think

E85 is, nominally speaking, a blend of 85 percent ethanol with 15 percent gasoline. Fundamentally, the real benefits of the fuel come from the high level of knock resistance it confers, allowing boost and timing to be wound up to make more power. E85 fuel can have an octane rating in the vicinity of 105 based on the US rating system, versus 91 or 93 octane for regular premium gas.

In a modern Euro car, switching to E85 can be quite easy. While the Deutsche Auto Parts team shows that you can simply put E85 straight in the tank of a stock car and net a small performance benefit, it's not really the right way to go about it. Ideally, the proper method is to install a flex-fuel sensor that accounts for varying levels of ethanol content in the fuel and a suitable ethanol-ready tune. This is key to practicality, as it lets one fill up a car with E85 fuel without having to drain the tank entirely to ensure the octane rating of the fuel matches what the tune expects.

In dyno testing, the 2015 GTI produced 235 horsepower and 297 pound-feet of torque running on 93 octane gas. Running E85 fuel on the stock tune bumped that up to 244 hp and 308 pound-feet of torque.

However, real gains often require fuel system upgrades. The reason is that ethanol has around 30 percent less energy content than gas. Thus, you need to inject more E85 to make the same power as a given amount of gasoline. When running at the higher boost and advanced timing levels enabled by E85, you need to inject even more again. Depending on the car, this may necessitate fuel pump or injector upgrades to flow the additional fuel.

In the case of the 2015 GTI, once fitted with an upgraded high-pressure fuel pump and a flex-fuel sensor, a higher-powered ethanol-ready performance tune could be flashed into the car's ECU. Once appropriately equipped, the car made 302 horsepower and 403 pound-feet of torque on 93 octane. Despite having race-grade E85 on hand, the team was unable to fully drain the tank of 93 octane gas. Thus, when topped off, the GTI's tank had an ethanol content of 57 percent. Even at this level, though, figures bumped up to 335 horsepower and 434 pound-feet of torque respectively.