The 1,750-HP SSC Tuatara Could Be the World's Fastest Production Car After Secret Record Attempt in Nevada
SSC reportedly shut down a public highway for the world record attempt, and an anonymous tipster claims they pulled it off.
Hey world, heads up—we might have a new fastest production car on our hands. Hypercar maker SSC closed down a long, straight strip of Nevada highway this weekend for a top speed world record attempt using its 1,750-horsepower Tuatara, and according to one anonymous tipster, they pulled it off.
According to the Pahrump Valley Times, the Nevada Department of Transportation confirmed late last week that a section of Highway 160 between Pahrump and Las Vegas would be shut down over the weekend for the record attempt using the SSC Tuatara hypercar. SSC North America planned to use the strip on both Saturday and Sunday, so the newspaper advised motorists to expect delays along the route.
The weekend has come and gone—did SSC succeed in setting a new record? According to an anonymous tipster who spoke to Carscoops, yes. We've got a new record holder, they claimed, though the exact speed was not shared.
SSC used to hold the all-time speed record with its Ultimate Aero model, which was then beaten by the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport in 2010. Clearly, they want that title back, as they've been very public about their quest to break 300 mph and desire to set a new world record with it.
SSC CEO Jerod Shelby wouldn't confirm to The Drive whether it beat the record or not, but released this statement on all the speculation:
After we'd spent years in stealth mode, we're delighted with the sudden burst of interest in SSC's Tuatara, whether it's video of our test against another hypercar, or speculation that we've blocked off a road to drive at high speeds, which we do a couple of times a week.
At SSC, we've made no secret of our goal to hit 300 mph, and every mile per hour gained, beyond 250, is the result of our team's persistent pursuit of excellence over the last decade. We've extracted impressive figures of the Tuatara's 5.9L, 1,750 hp V8, and are still floored by how much more it has to give. Stay tuned. We know where to find you!
This section of Highway 160 was the same chunk of road used by the Koenigsegg Agera RS to set for the current official production car top speed record in 2017. To make it official in the Guinness World Records book, the record had to be an average of two runs, which the Agera RS achieved by running the strip of Highway 160 one way and then back for an average speed of 277.9 mph.
A Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ prototype hit 304.77 mph, but they didn't do it a second time, so it didn't qualify as an official Guinness World Record.
If that tipster is right, we'll probably get to watch the record run. MG Entertainment LLC, which was hired to film the attempt, received a permit to use the road from NDOT, the Pahrump Valley Times reports.
The Tuatara itself is absurdly fast, either way, with a 5.9-liter twin-turbo V8 that makes 1,350 hp on 91-octane pump gas or 1,750 hp on E85, the latter of which is clearly what they're using for this record run. It weighs just 2,750 lbs and has a drag coefficient of 0.279, according to company stats cited by Carscoops. Either way, post the run already, SSC, and go send it around the Nürburgring next for good measure.
