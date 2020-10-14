The 1,750-HP SSC Tuatara Could Be the World's Fastest Production Car After Secret Record Attempt in Nevada

The weekend has come and gone—did SSC succeed in setting a new record? According to an anonymous tipster who spoke to Carscoops, yes. We've got a new record holder, they claimed, though the exact speed was not shared.

SSC used to hold the all-time speed record with its Ultimate Aero model, which was then beaten by the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport in 2010. Clearly, they want that title back, as they've been very public about their quest to break 300 mph and desire to set a new world record with it.

SSC CEO Jerod Shelby wouldn't confirm to The Drive whether it beat the record or not, but released this statement on all the speculation:

After we'd spent years in stealth mode, we're delighted with the sudden burst of interest in SSC's Tuatara, whether it's video of our test against another hypercar, or speculation that we've blocked off a road to drive at high speeds, which we do a couple of times a week.

At SSC, we've made no secret of our goal to hit 300 mph, and every mile per hour gained, beyond 250, is the result of our team's persistent pursuit of excellence over the last decade. We've extracted impressive figures of the Tuatara's 5.9L, 1,750 hp V8, and are still floored by how much more it has to give. Stay tuned. We know where to find you!